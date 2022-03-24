CCB arrests drug peddler

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) police on Thursday arrested a drug peddler and seized MDMA and ecstasy worth ₹1.5 lakh from him. Acting on a tip off, a team of officials caught Ajay Kumar while he was waiting for his customers on the side of the road at High Grounds.

“The probe revealed that the accused used to get drugs from his source and sell it to students and IT professionals,” said a police officer.