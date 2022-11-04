CCB arrests cricket bookie

ADVERTISEMENT

The Special Enquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested a bookie running an online cricket betting for the India Bangladesh T-20 match on Thursday.

Based on a tip off, a team rushed to A.S. Char Street and arrested the bookie who was waiting for punters to deliver the cash. The police seized cash of ₹1.05 lakh from him. They also recovered a mobile phone and are analysing call record details to ascertain possible links with the other cricket betting rings.