CCB arrests cricket bookie

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 04, 2022 20:26 IST

The Special Enquiry Wing of the Central Crime Branch arrested a bookie running an online cricket betting for the India Bangladesh T-20 match on Thursday.

Based on a tip off, a team rushed to A.S. Char Street and arrested the bookie who was waiting for punters to deliver the cash. The police seized cash of ₹1.05 lakh from him. They also recovered a mobile phone and are analysing call record details to ascertain possible links with the other cricket betting rings.

