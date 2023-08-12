CCB arrests cow vigilante Puneeth Kerehalli under Goonda Act

August 12, 2023 10:15 am | Updated 10:15 am IST - Bengaluru..

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Friday, August 11, 2023 arrested Puneeth Kumar alias Puneeth Kerehalli, the leader of a Hindutva organisation, under the Goonda Act for his alleged involvement in over 10 criminal cases in the last 10 years.

The police alleged Puneeth Kerehalli, 32, who heads Rashtra Rakshana Pade, involved in vigilantism, had the sole purpose for extortion and was under the police scanner for many years. Several cases of extortion , assault , under the arms act and of criminal intimidation and murder in the name of cow vigilantism had been booked under him.

Puneeth Kerehalli hails from Hassan and lived in JP Nagar, Bengaluru.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The west division police have issued him a showcause notice earlier after he was found involved in anti social activities even after he was released on bail in a murder case. In order to prevent him from furthering anti social activities, detention order was issued against him on Friday and CCB officials executed the order,” officials said.

He will not be entitled for bail under Goonda Act act for the next one year.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.