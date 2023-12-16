GIFT a SubscriptionGift
CCB arrests conman involved in fake foreign currency racket

December 16, 2023 09:01 pm | Updated 09:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Central Crime Branch (CCB) officials on Saturday arrested a conman from Delhi for trying to cheat people offering fake UAE currency at throwaway prices.

The accused Sheikh Imran and his wife Ruksana, who is on the run, used to approach businessmen and people planning to travel abroad and offer to sell UAE dirhams for ₹12 against its actual price of ₹22 . The accused even handed over a genuine UAE currency to their target asking them to get it checked and claimed that they have huge amount of currency which is difficult for them to convert.

Based on a tip off, a team of CCB officials tracked the accused for one week and arrested Imran from a house where he was staying on rent since a month. The accused has been taken into custody to probe further about his involvement in similar cases.

