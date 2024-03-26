CCB arrests conman from Ghaziabad running fake insurance racket

March 26, 2024 10:57 pm | Updated 10:57 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Cyber crime wing of the Central crime branch arrested a 40-year-old BSc graduate from Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh for allegedly running a fake insurance racket for the past three years cheating as many as 34 people cheating them of ₹4.5 crore.

The accused Manveer Singh alias Manoj Singh worked in Noida at a private firm for a few months before picking up cyber fraud skills and started to make random calls to people claiming to be an insurance agent for a reputed company offering lucrative insurance policies with high returns in shorty period of time.

The accused had even floated a fake website and advertisement page on social media claiming to be insurance agent for private banks and firms. The accused had even appointed a local person on a monthly salary to pick up pay cheques and documents from the victim’s residence, to make them believe that its genuine.

Many people including a senior citizen have fallen for this trap and issued a cheque of ₹15 lakh to get a premium bond with high monthly returns, which was collected by the courier executive identified as Krishnappa on his behalf. The accused had even issued fake insurance certificates to many victims, which they have kept safely waiting for the maturity period.

The racket came to light when a senior citizen on suspicion cross-checked with the bank after failing to get his monthly interest. Realising that he had been cheated, the victim approached the police. Based on the complaint, a team of police led by DCP, crime, Abdul Ahad, tracked down the accused to Ghaziabad where the accused lived and arrested him.

Probe so far revealed that the accused had cheated as many as 34 people so far and made over ₹4.5 crore. He has invested the money gained from many ventures including a fertilizer shop which the accused was running at his home town.

