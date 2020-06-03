CCB arrests close associate of Ravi Pujari

Bengaluru

03 June 2020 22:54 IST

Central Crime Branch sleuths investigating the activities of gangster Ravi Pujari on Wednesday arrested a man from Mangaluru whom they say is his close aide. The accused, Ghulam Mohammed (50), runs a travel agency and a real estate firm. According to the police, he carried out Pujari’s business locally.

“His name cropped up during investigation. Based on the information received, we raided his house and arrested him. Ghulam was produced before the magistrate in Mangaluru and taken into 10 days police custody,” said a CCB official. “Investigations have revealed that Ghulam would collect details of businessmen in and around Mangaluru and pass it on to Pujari, who would then extort money. It was part of his extortion racket.”

Pujari had around 46 criminal cases against him, including murders and extortion. After his arrest, the CCB had exposed the alleged role of Assistant Commissioner of Police Venkatesh Prasanna, who was working for him and would pass on confidential information on the investigation. Prasanna, who has since been transferred out of the CCB, is facing departmental inquiry.

