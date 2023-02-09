ADVERTISEMENT

CCB arrests 11 peddlers, recover ₹1.3 crore of synthetic drugs

February 09, 2023 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The CCB in its month-long special drive against drugs cracked five cases, arrested 11 peddlers, and recovered synthetic drugs worth ₹1.3 crore.

Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner of Police, said the seized cache of drugs includes 926 gm of MDMA crystals, 50 gm of 117 MDMA ecstasy tablets, 3.8 gm of LSD strips, and 83.7 gm of Hashish oil.

Explaining the modus operandi of the peddlers, Mr. Sharanappa said many of the accused were from Kerala and Africa. Referring to another case where peddlers were from Kerala, they would keep the drugs in isolated and unsuspected places before sending a picture and location details to the mobile number of the customer. The payment was made online and the no cheating took place while delivering the drugs.

In another case, registered in Banaswadi, peddlers from Kenya and Tanzania would sell the drugs to customers visiting “Africa Kitchen”, a restaurant started by an African national. In another incident, peddlers in K.R. Puram hired a few college dropouts to rent a house so that they could use the houses to store drugs. This was to avoid undue attention of the police and to employ “clean faces“ to the racket.

