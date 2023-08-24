CCB arrested four persons including three Sri Lankan Nationals

August 24, 2023 03:22 pm | Updated 03:22 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Economic Offence Wing of the Central Crime Branch officials who are on the pursuit of a fugitive rowdy caught three Sri Lankan Nationals involved in series of murders and were staying in the city illegally .

The officials seized 13 mobile phones, Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards and other documents from the accused. “We suspect that they have were about to carry out some crimes in the city, which has been averted on time,” said S. D. Sharanappa, Joint Commissioner (Crime).

Based on a tip off, a team led by Assistant Commissioner of Police Manjunath Chowdhary swooped down on Vishwaprakurthi Greenwood apartment and pinned down the rowdy Jai Paramesh, 42, along with Kasan Kumara Sanka , 36 , Amila Nuwan, 36 Kaduwela and Ranga Prasad, 36, all hailing from Sri Lanka.

Initial probe revealed that the trio crossed the sea in a boat and reached Salem from there came to Bengaluru 20 days ago with the help of their contact now identified as Jalal. The accused was later handed over to Parmesh who is staying with them in the apartment. The trio had around four to five murder cases pending against them in Sri Lanka and have been on the run for sometime now. The accused speak only Sinhali language and do not understand any other language and were communicating with Paramesh in sign language, a police officer said.

The accused have been taken into custody to ascertain the reason behind their presence in the city while efforts are on to track down Jalal who is on the run.

