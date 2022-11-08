CCB arrest rowdy trying to sell country-made pistol

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
November 08, 2022 21:21 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch officials on Tuesday arrested a rowdy-sheeter and his associate while he was trying to sell a country-made pistol with four rounds of ammunition, to another rowdy.

Based on information, CCB officials rushed to R.T. Nagar and arrested Mohammed Arafath and Sadath Maaz before they could deliver the weapon to their client.

Arafath sourced the weapon from his contacts in Mumbai and was trying to sell it for a higher price, the police said.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW
Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police are now on the lookout for rowdy who had ordered the weapon. Arafath and Saad have been booked under Arms Act.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app