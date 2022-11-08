CCB arrest rowdy trying to sell country-made pistol

ADVERTISEMENT

The Central Crime Branch officials on Tuesday arrested a rowdy-sheeter and his associate while he was trying to sell a country-made pistol with four rounds of ammunition, to another rowdy.

Based on information, CCB officials rushed to R.T. Nagar and arrested Mohammed Arafath and Sadath Maaz before they could deliver the weapon to their client.

Arafath sourced the weapon from his contacts in Mumbai and was trying to sell it for a higher price, the police said.

The police are now on the lookout for rowdy who had ordered the weapon. Arafath and Saad have been booked under Arms Act.