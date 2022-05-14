CCB arrest bookie running betting racket for ongoing IPL matches

May 14, 2022 21:38 IST

CCB officials on Friday arrested a bookie running gambling racket through a mobile app and seized ₹4 lakh from him.

The accused was caught red-handed while he was waiting for his clients to handover the winning amount outside a bar and restaurant near Minerva Circle .

Advertisement

Advertisement

Investigations revealed that the accused was receiving bets on the IPL cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The police have seized his mobile for further investigation while a case has been registered against him in Kalasipalya police station.