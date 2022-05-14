CCB arrest bookie running betting racket for ongoing IPL matches
CCB officials on Friday arrested a bookie running gambling racket through a mobile app and seized ₹4 lakh from him.
The accused was caught red-handed while he was waiting for his clients to handover the winning amount outside a bar and restaurant near Minerva Circle .
Investigations revealed that the accused was receiving bets on the IPL cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.
The police have seized his mobile for further investigation while a case has been registered against him in Kalasipalya police station.
