Karnataka

CCB arrest bookie running betting racket for ongoing IPL matches

CCB officials on Friday arrested a bookie running gambling racket through a mobile app and seized ₹4 lakh from him.

The accused was caught red-handed while he was waiting for his clients to handover the winning amount outside a bar and restaurant near Minerva Circle .

Investigations revealed that the accused was receiving bets on the IPL cricket match between Punjab Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru.

The police have seized his mobile for further investigation while a case has been registered against him in Kalasipalya police station.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Karnataka
Bangalore
crime
cricket
casino and gambling
police
arrest
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2022 9:40:00 pm | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/ccb-arrest-bookie-running-betting-racket-for-ongoing-ipl-matches/article65413723.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY