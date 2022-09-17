CBSE tells schools to comply with norms of Karnataka Government  

Shiksha Sadan, which houses the Central Board of Secondary Education, on Rouse Avenue in New Delhi. | Photo Credit: V.V. Krishnan

Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has sent a letter to affiliated institutions to follow guidelines laid down by the Karnataka Government after the Principal Secretary, Department of Education and Literacy, complained about CBSE schools functioning without obtaining a No Objection Certificate (NOC) and other documents from local authorities.

These documents are necessary to provide affiliation to an institution in Karnataka. The Karnataka Government had requested CBSE to take action accordingly and also provided points for implementation. These include sending a copy of the affiliation, which also has details about the NOC and other documents issued by the authorities concerned, to the State Education Department, displaying a list of all CBSE schools on the website along with relevant documents, and the uploading future NOCs issued by States on the website.

The CBSE has said that all affiliated schools in the Karnataka region, including those run by the government, must ensure compliance with local guidelines.