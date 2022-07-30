CBSE students grab most top ranks in CET

Minister for Higher Education C.N. Ashwath Narayan releasing the CET results in Bengaluru on Saturday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

July 30, 2022 23:41 IST

Karnataka Common Entrance Test 2022-23 results were announced on Saturday. Of the 45 toppers across five streams, 35 are CBSE students

A majority of toppers in the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) 2022-23, the results of which were announced on Saturday, are Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) board students. Of the list of 45 toppers across five streams Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) announced on Saturday, 35 are CBSE students.

KEA has announced the top nine rank holders in five streams - Engineering, Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences (BNYS), B.Sc (Agriculture), B.V.Sc (Veterinary Science) and B-Pharma (Pharmacy). They have withheld the name of the student who secured the 10th rank in all the five streams, an overseas student, for technical reasons.

Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said both CBSE and State syllabus students were prescribed the same textbooks prepared by National Council for Educational Research and Training (NCERT) for Class XII and II Pre-University, respectively, and CBSE students did not have an edge over the State syllabus students. He said the trends in toppers often vary year to year and this year, topper’s lists were dominated by boys, unlike in previous years.

Boys won all the top nine ranks in Engineering, B.Sc (Agriculture), and B-Pharma (Pharmacy) streams and two girls made it to the toppers list in Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences and B.V.Sc (Veterinary Science) streams, put together. All nine toppers in the Engineering stream are from Bengaluru.

Due to the pandemic, Class XII and II PU exams were not held and everyone was passed. However, KEA conducted KCET-2021 successfully and considered only CET marks for the ranking. But, this year marks scored by students in both Class XII or II PU examination and CET examination were considered for the ranking. This year, KEA gave all students 7 grace marks, five for Mathematics and one each for Chemistry and Physics.

Document verification from August 5

Verification of documents, of students appearing for CET counselling, will be done online for the first time from August 5. The KEA has made arrangements to obtain certificates of income, caste, education certificate, certificate of attendance in rural area, language minority certificate, etc., online from the concerned competent authorities. Apart from CBSE and ICSE, KEA will also get the marksheets of those who have done Class XII online and initiate the seat allotment process.

However, documents of only 10% of the students who fall under defense, NCC, sports, disabled quotas will be physically verified. CET counselling will start in the first week of September. After the result of the NEET, the admission process for medical, dental, ayurvedic and homeopathy courses will begin.

Withheld results

If the result is withheld or not announced for want II PUC or Class XII marks card or proof of date of birth of any candidate, such candidates have to submit the photocopy of the said document to KEA, through the email: keauthority-ka@nic.in/fax/ in person. Thereafter, KEA will publish the result of that particular candidates.

Twin brothers top BNYS stream

Twin brothers Vrajesh Veenadhar Shetty and Vrishan Veenadhar Shetty from Udupi have got 2nd and 5th rank in the Bachelor of Naturopathy and Yogic Sciences stream.

Both studied in Madhava Kripa English School (CBSE), Manipal, Udupi. Both want to join the MBBS course, in AIIMS, Delhi. Vrajesh, said, “I was very surprised when I received my results. It felt really amazing. For three years I have been practicing for NEET and wrote the KCET. My main aim is to become a doctor. I am looking forward to the NEET result and am planning to join AIIMS, Delhi. I hope I will get a place there.”

Vrishan said, “I’m happy about the results and I want to pursue MBBS in my dream institution like AIIMS, Delhi. I was fully dedicated to studying for two years and NEET coaching by BASE helped me excel in CET.”

“This year we will verify documents of students online. Our aim is to make it easy for students to submit applications from their homes using technology. We have also upgraded KEA software for this purpose. The helpline has also been upgraded to be able to field thousands of calls at once. ”C.N. Ashwath NarayanHigher Education Minister

Apoorv Tandon, Engineering topper | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is one of the happiest moments of my life. I was also the third topper in COMEDK UGET-2022. The COVID-19 lockdown and online classes helped me a lot in preparing for Class XII and entrance tests like CET. I plan to join a reputed engineering college in the State,” said Apoorv Tandon, from the engineering stream.

Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, topper in BNYS and B.V.Sc (Veterinary Sciences) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

It is very unexpected, because I didn’t write the exam with any expectations, but it felt great to know I have emerged a topper in two streams. I want to do MBBS and had focused on NEET. I hope I score well there. My dream college would be AIIMS Delhi or JIPMER Pondicherry,” said Hrishikesh Nagbhushan Gangule, of BNYS and B.V.Sc (Veterinary Sciences).

Shishir. R.K., topper in B-Pharma | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

“I have been preparing for JEE (Advanced) and my school helped me a lot, because we had continuous exams and good teachers. I feel very happy and proud. I wish to go to IIT Bombay,” said Shishir. R.K, a topper in B-Pharma.

Arjun Ravishankar, topper in B.Sc (Agriculture) | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

I expected the top rank in engineering and unfortunately got 36th rank. But I am very surprised and happy that I topped in the Agriculture Sciences stream. I would like to pursue engineering in NITK or any of the IITs,” said Arjun Ravisankar, from B.Sc (Agriculture Sciences)