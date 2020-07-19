CBSE results: Schools part of THiS record 100% pass

Bengaluru

19 July 2020 22:52 IST

Schools part of The Hindu in School (THiS) programme recorded 100% pass in the CBSE board examinations announced recently.

In St. Sophia Convent School, Nagarabhavi, eight of the 36 students who gave the examination secured distinction. Darshan N.R., by securing 95%, was the topper. Prarthana Central School, Padmanabhanagar, achieved cent percent results with 60 students securing 90% and above. Yuktha C. (97.4%) was the topper.

In Shishya BEML Public School, 57 of 67 students secured distinction. Sreelaxmi Nandakumar (96%) was the topper.

Advertising

Advertising

KLE Society’s School, Nagarabhavi, boasted 100% pass results with 94 of 98 students passing in first class. Rasavi Tirumani Suresh (97%) emerged the topper.

Samsidh Mount Litera Zee School, HSR branch, achieved 100% pass with 27 of 34 students securing distinction. Nandana P. Pillai and Pranjal Pragya by both securing 97.6% were the joint toppers. At Samsidh MLZS, Vidyaranyapura branch, 14 of 21 students passed in first class. Kavinya Mahesh (90.2%) was the topper.

Sri Vani Education Centre, Hanumavana, achieved 100% pass with 118 of 123 students passing in first class. Gagana Y. (97.4%) was the topper. All four students of the first batch of Mahan Anjanadri Vidya Kendra, Tavarekere passed. Rohit Patel (75%) stood first.

In ITI Central School, Dooravaninagar, 71 of 134 students secured distinction. Keerthy Vasan K. (94.4%) was the topper.

In JSS Public School, HSR Layout, 46 of 91 students in Class 10 and 16 of 32 students Class 12 secured distinctions. Pragathi R. (96.6%) was the topper in Class 10. Aryan S. Kumar and Umang Goyal both with 95.4% were the joint toppers in Class 12.

In Maithry Vidyanikethan, Ramamurthy Nagar, 14 of 81 students secured distinction. Aparna K. (97%) was the topper.

For the 19th consecutive year, Venkat International Public School, Rajajinagar, achieved 100% pass results. Sahana Bhat (97.6%) was the topper.

NPS group

Students of four branches of National Public School (NPS) excelled in the board examination. In NPS, Rajajinagar, 117 of 130 students secured distinction. Ruchitha M. by securing 99.4% emerged school topper.

Whereas in NPS, HSR, 85 of 88 students secured distinction. Hima Shashidhar by securing 98.6% emerged school topper.

In NPS, Indiranagar, 80 of 115 students secured 90% and above marks. Ishita Mittal (98.2%) was the school topper. In NPS, Koramangala, 95 students appeared and the school average was 92.2%. Nikita Kiran (99.2%) was the school topper.

DPS group

At DPS Bangalore North, Yelahanka, 452 of 532 students secured distinction. Samhita Rayana (98%) was the topper.

In DPS Bangalore East, 400 of 494 students in Class 10 and 288 of 300 students secured distinctions. Sneha Gupta (97.8%) was the topper in Class 10. Shreyas Sesham (97.6%) in Science, Gaurav Khatri (98.8%) in Commerce, and Prakriti Agarwal (97.4%) were the toppers in Class 12.

Students of DPS Bangalore South too brought laurels to the institution. Hithysh L. Kanth (98.4%) was the topper.