CBSE exam results: 99.83% of students in Bengaluru region clear class 12

As many as 99.83 % of students in the Bengaluru region passed the CBSE class 12 examinations for the academic year 2020-21. Students from Bengaluru region bagged the fourth spot among all the regions in the country.

In 2020, 98.23% of students from Bengaluru region had passed.

A press release issued by CBSE stated that the overall pass percentage across India as well as foreign students is 99.37%.

The board said that with examinations cancelled, students were evaluated based on a formula that was approved by the Supreme Court.

According to this formula, 40% of the marks were allotted for unit tests, mid-term and pre-board examinations conducted in class 12, 30% is the contribution of marks scored in class eleven (theory component) and 30% of marks were allotted for the class ten average scores, which is considered by taking the best of three scores out of the five main subjects.