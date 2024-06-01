CBSE and ICSE students dominate top 10 rank list

This year, too, CBSE and ICSE students dominated the top 10 rank list compared to State board students in the CET results, which were announced on Saturday (June 1). Out of 70 ranks in the top 10 list of seven streams, only three went to state board students. The remaining 67 ranks were secured by CBSE and ICSE students.

ADVERTISEMENT

The questions declared “out of syllabus” by the experts committee (Physics Q-09, Chemistry Q-15, Mathematics Q-15, and Biology Q-11) were excluded for evaluation, and grace marks of one each were given for Physics and Maths.

Out of 3,49,653 students who registered for CET, 3,10,314 candidates appeared. Of them, 2,74,595 are eligible for engineering. Compared to the previous year, the number of candidates eligible to get engineering seats has gone up by 71,214 this year. Last year, the total number of eligible students was 2,03,381.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the BNYS course, 2,19,483 students are eligible: 2,15,965 students are eligible for B.Sc (Agri), 2,19,887 for B.V.Sc., 2,78,919 for B. Pharma, 2,79,313 for Pharma-D, and 2,28,058 for B.Sc (Nursing).

The merit list has been prepared based on the revised “key answers” prepared by subject experts and hosted on the KEA website. The release said the best marks secured in the two examinations conducted by the Karnataka State Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) were taken into account while considering the PU marks in the subjects.

The release added that to maintain transparency, the answers marked in the OMRs of all the candidates and key answers will be hosted on the KEA website. The candidates may check these with reference to the replica copy of the OMR sheets issued on the day of the exam.

ADVERTISEMENT

If the results are withheld / not announced for want of II PU / 12th standard marks card / proof of date of birth of any candidate, such candidates have to enter their marks in KEA marks entry portal. Thereafter, KEA will publish his/her result.

It has been informed that the assignment of ranks does not confer the right of a candidate to select the seats until the original documents are verified during verification process.

For admission to medical/dental courses and ISM and Homoeopathy (except Naturopathy and Yoga) courses, UGNEET-2024 ranking will be considered. After the publication of the UGNEET results and taking into consideration the Medical Counselling Committee schedule, the combined counselling schedule for medical, dental, engineering and other professional courses will be announced. For architecture courses, NATA scores will be considered, and rank will be announced later. Similarly, the results for BPT, BPO, and B.Sc-Allied Health Sciences courses will also be announced later, the release added.

An information bulletin and the counselling schedule will be published on the KEA website to inform candidates and their parents about the rules and regulations of the seat allotment process. The fee structure and seat matrix for all the courses to be issued by the Government will be hosted on the KEA Website http://kea.kar.nic.in shortly.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.