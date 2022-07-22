CBSE Class XII results: Bengaluru region records second highest pass percentage

This year, the board had gone in for a change in exam pattern and had conducted Term 1 and Term 2 exams.

Bengaluru Region scored second highest pass percentage in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results declared on July 22, 2022. File Photo | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

This year, the board had gone in for a change in exam pattern and had conducted Term 1 and Term 2 exams.

Bengaluru region has secured the second place in the country with a region-wise pass percentage of 98.16% in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) Class XII results. The CBSE on Friday announced the Class XII results with an overall pass percentage of 92.71%.

Trivandrum region stood first in the list with a pass percentage of 98.83%. Bengaluru region came second, followed by Chennai region in the third place with 97.79%.

Girls outperformed boys yet again by 3.29% while transgender persons stole the show with 100% pass percentage. Girls had a pass percentage of 94.54%, while boys recorded 91.25%.

A total of 14,35,366 students appeared for the examination across the nation of which 13,30,662 (92.7%) students have passed the exam. A total of 33,432 students or 2.2% students scored more than 95% and 1,34,797 or 9.39% of total candidates scored more than 90%.

Students can access their results online through the websites cbseresults.nic.in, results.gov.in and digilocker.gov.in.

Change in exam pattern

This year, the board had gone in for a change in exam pattern and had conducted Term 1 and Term 2 exams.

The Term 1 exam, held from November 16, 2021 to December 30, 2021, was a 90 minute objective type paper. Students took up the two and a half hour long paper at the end of Term 2, from April 26, 2022 to June 15, 2022, for the rest of the syllabus. The board had also rationalised the syllabus by 30%, owing to the pandemic and the delay in the start of in-person classes in many states.

Along with the declaration of the results, the board announced on Friday that 30% weightage had been given for the Term 1 paper and 70% weightage for the Term 2 paper. Practicals, however, have been given equal weightage in both terms.