CBI to probe alleged phone-tapping of politicians in Karnataka

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR to probe the alleged illegal phone-tapping scandal in Karnataka, on the request of the State government.

A CBI team has been sent to collect all the relevant documents from the State police. “The case has been registered against unknown public servants and other unidentified persons,” said an official.

Earlier this month, Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa had recommended a CBI probe into the allegations that the phones of several Opposition leaders, ruling party leaders, their relatives and public servants were illegally tapped during the previous Congress regime in the State.

“All political leaders, including CLP leader Siddaramaiah, has sought a high-level probe into the scandal. So I have ordered a CBI probe into it,” Mr. Yediyurappa had said in Bengaluru.

After the leak of an alleged intercepted conversation, the Bengaluru Police registered an FIR on August 19.

Joint Commissioner (Crime Bengaluru) Sandeep Patil also submitted an interim report, suggesting a high-level probe into the matter.

The decision to refer the case to the CBI came amid allegations that former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy had got phones of several politicians and rebel MLAs tapped during the political crisis in the State in June-July.

As mentioned in the CBI FIR, the State government also expressed apprehension that crucial and personal information of senior political leaders would have been leaked due to the alleged unauthorised phone-tapping.