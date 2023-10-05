CBI to probe alleged misappropriation in KSOU

October 05, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - MYSURU

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has registered an FIR against unidentified officials of the Karnataka State Open University (KSOU), Mysuru, and unknown others in connection with the alleged misappropriation of funds.

The anti-corruption branch (ACB) of the CBI in Bengaluru registered the FIR and the officer of the rank of Additional Superintendent of Police, ACB, CBI, Bengaluru will conduct the investigation.

The FIR said the State government gave its consent to the CBI to investigate the alleged misappropriation of fees collected for the period of 2009-10 to 2015-2016 from the students of KSOU by collaborative institutions spread over the country.

The University had opened its collaborative institutions in the country and abroad. These institutions were crediting the fees collected from the students towards the admission fee, examination fee, and other fees required to be credited to the university.

“During the audit of accounts for the financial year 2013-14 and 2014-2015, it was found that credits to the tune of ₹50 crores from various collaborative institutions were missing. The auditor also calculated approximately another ₹250 crores missing credits pertaining to the financial year 2009-10 to 2012-13 based on the students’ admission and amount received by the university etc.,” according to the FIR.

Based on the decision of the Board of Directors, KSOU to refer the matter to the CBI, the government issued a notification for the CBI to probe alleged misappropriation of fees collected for the period 2009-10 and 2015-16 from KSOU, Mysuru and its collaborative institutions spread across the country. The investigation will identify and investigate persons involved in the alleged misappropriation, the FIR said.