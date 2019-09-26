Karnataka

CBI takes over probe into murder of BJP worker in Dharwad

Yogesh Gowda was found murdered in his gym on June 15, 2016.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has taken over the probe into the 2016 murder of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) worker Yogesh Gowda in Karnataka’s Dharwad.

Mr. Gowda was found murdered in his gym on June 15, 2016. The State police had earlier completed the probe and filed a charge-sheet against six accused persons on September 9, 2016.

As alleged, one Basavaraj Shivappa Muttagi had hatched the conspiracy to kill him over a land deal.

However, after the BJP came to power in Karnataka, the State government recommended a CBI probe.

