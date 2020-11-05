CBI should not bow to political pressure, says DKS

BENGALURU

05 November 2020 18:01 IST

He seeks impartial probe into Vinay Kulkarni issue

Accusing the BJP of resorting to manipulative politics to get Congress leader Vinay Kulkarni arrested by the CBI, KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar on Thursday urged the Central investigation agency to conduct an impartial inquiry without bowing to political pressure.

“Let the CBI summon him 10 times for questioning. But it should not allow its office to be used as political weapon,” Mr. Shivakumar told reporters in Bengaluru, while urging the CBI to work within the framework of law.

He sought to remind the CBI and BJP that senior Congress leader K.J. George, who too faced several inquiries, had finally been absolved of charges by the court.

Mr. Shivakumar alleged that some of the BJP leaders from Mr. Kulkarni’s region were behind such an episode mainly to politically finish him off.

Maintaining that Mr. Kulkarni was not at fault, he expressed confidence that Mr.Kulkarni would get a clean chit soon. Mr. Shivakumar also declared that the Congress would completely support Mr. Kulkarni.

Do not give political colour: BJP

Meanwhile, BJP leader and Deputy Chief Minister Ashwath Narayan insisted that the above episode should not be given political colour.

“It was the erstwhile Congress government that handed over the episode for a CBI probe following allegations of murder against Mr. Kulkarni. Now the CBI has taken him to custody for investigation. What is wrong in this,” he asked.

He said it was not proper to politically blame the BJP whenever there are incidents of rides by the ED, IT sleuths or CBI against any person. “The law will take its own course,” he added.