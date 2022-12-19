  1. EPaper
  2. Football 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Qatar World Cup 2022Messi vs Maradona: A statistical comparison of their careers with Argentina

CBI searches KPCC president Shivakumar’s educational institutes

Mr. Shivakumar says it’s nothing but ‘harassment’ in the light of upcoming elections

December 19, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 19, Monday, searched an educational institution owned by Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, questioned the staff, and verified the documents for assets evaluation related to the disproportionate assets (DA) case filed against him two years ago.

Reacting to the searches, Mr. Shivakumar said that it was nothing but “harassment” in the light of upcoming elections. “They had done it during the launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra, and this is the second round. Let them carry out whatever investigations they want. I am ready to face it,” he said.

“The CBI had registered a case two years ago, and since many rounds of investigations did not yield anything, they are harassing my family members, relatives and even friends. The advocate was also summoned by the CBI. Is this not harassment?” he asked.

He said he had written to the CBI on why there was no progress in the case, and also made submission before the court. “If they had any proof of corruption or amassing disproportionate wealth, why not take action? Why are they carrying out the same exercise time and again. This is because the CBI is under pressure,” he alleged.

Mr. Shivakumar challenged the Chief Minister to investigate his own party MLAs who are facing corruption charges. Citing the example of MP Pratap Simha’s public statement accusing the Governor’s office of allegedly taking bribe for appointment of Vice Chancellors for universities, he asked, “Why is the government not taking action against the statement made by their own MP on corruption?”

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.