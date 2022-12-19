CBI searches KPCC president Shivakumar’s educational institutes

December 19, 2022 10:02 pm | Updated 10:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on December 19, Monday, searched an educational institution owned by Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar, questioned the staff, and verified the documents for assets evaluation related to the disproportionate assets (DA) case filed against him two years ago.

Reacting to the searches, Mr. Shivakumar said that it was nothing but “harassment” in the light of upcoming elections. “They had done it during the launch of Bharat Jodo Yatra, and this is the second round. Let them carry out whatever investigations they want. I am ready to face it,” he said.

“The CBI had registered a case two years ago, and since many rounds of investigations did not yield anything, they are harassing my family members, relatives and even friends. The advocate was also summoned by the CBI. Is this not harassment?” he asked.

He said he had written to the CBI on why there was no progress in the case, and also made submission before the court. “If they had any proof of corruption or amassing disproportionate wealth, why not take action? Why are they carrying out the same exercise time and again. This is because the CBI is under pressure,” he alleged.

Mr. Shivakumar challenged the Chief Minister to investigate his own party MLAs who are facing corruption charges. Citing the example of MP Pratap Simha’s public statement accusing the Governor’s office of allegedly taking bribe for appointment of Vice Chancellors for universities, he asked, “Why is the government not taking action against the statement made by their own MP on corruption?”