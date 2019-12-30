CBI searches houses, offices of two I-T officials

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, conducted searches on the premises of two senior income tax (I-T) officials and three middlemen in connection with the IMA scam.

The accused officers were the then DCIT and ACIT in the Income Tax Department (Investigation Wing/Assessment Wing), Bengaluru. Searches were also conducted on the premises of three private persons at eight locations, including five in Bengaluru and one each in Karwar, Hosur, and Salem.

According to a release, during investigation, it was found that these public servants had earlier conducted searches on the offices of the IMA and also assessed its accounts in 2017.

It was alleged that they had not taken action against deduction of TDS on interest payments and the huge cash payment entries in the books of accounts of IMA group. Further, the bank accounts that were frozen after the Income Tax Department’s searches were allegedly defrozen. There were also allegations of payment of huge bribes to the public servants by the IMA managing director, a release said.

The CBI had registered a case in August this year and filed two chargesheets against 22 accused, including the directors and members of IMA.