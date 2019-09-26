CBI questions ex-Bengaluru police chief in phone tapping case

CBI officials on Thursday searched the official residence of former Bengaluru Police Commissioner Alok Kumar and questioned him in connection with the phone tapping case that created a flutter in Karnataka politics.

Mr. Kumar, presently heading the KSRP (Karnataka Special Reserve Police), was alone at his residence when the CBI officials knocked at his door early in the morning. They are learnt to have looked for a pen drive that allegedly contains details of the alleged phone tapping. The pen drive was allegedly handed over to him by Mirza Ali Raza, Inspector with the Technical Cell, which comes under the CCB (Central Crime Branch).

Mr. Kumar had allegedly tapped the phones of several ruling and Opposition political leaders, their personal staff, relatives, and other government officials and senior police officials unauthorisedly, which is an offence under the Information Technology and the Indian Telegraph Act.

The case was taken up by the Cyber Crime Police Station of Bengaluru and later handed over to a special investigation team (SIT), which probed and submitted a report to the Director General and Inspector General of Police for further action. Not happy with the progress of the investigation, the BJP-led B.S. Yadyurappa government handed over the case to the CBI. The CBI had questioned the SIT officials and also officials of the Technical Cell and recorded their statements.

The cell officials reportedly told the CBI in their statement that they have recorded the conversation of Faraz, an accused in a ponzi case, having a conversation with present Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, assuring him of talking to the top leaders of the Congress party to get him the Commissioner posting.

The cell officials also told the CBI that they had downloaded recordings of the intercepts on a laptop and a pen drive and handed them over to Mr. Kumar at his office.

The conversation was leaked in the media and it led to the expose.

The CBI officials questioned Mr. Kumar about other alleged telephone tappings. They also questioned him on whose behest he tapped phones and the source of the leak and its motive.

Tapping the telephones of suspects and accused in criminal cases are allowed as legal intercepts for law and order and investigations purpose and it had to be approved by a committee headed by the Home Department. However, it was illegal to tap the phones of people who are nowhere involved in any anti-social activities, sources said.

The pen drive and the laptop, said to be in possession of Mr. Kumar would be crucial in the investigation.

Meanwhile, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy came out in defence of Mr. Kumar, stating that he was “an honest officer”. He added that he had nothing to do with the CBI searches in the office and residence of the police officer.

“Law of the land permits investigation on anyone. I am not bothered about the CBI searches and I am nowhere connected with it. They [CBI] can search anyone,” he told reporters. He reiterated that phone tapping happens under every regime. “They can come to investigate me too. I am not anxious about it,” he said.