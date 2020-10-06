CBI raids a strategy to divert attention: Khader

Former Minister U.T. Khader, MLA, on Monday alleged the raids by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar and his brother were politically motivated.

Speaking to reporters here, Mr. Khader said the BJP was afraid of losing the bypolls to Shira and Rajarajeshwarinagar Assembly constituencies. Hence, it has orchestrated raids on Mr. Shivakumar and his brother D.K. Suresh.

Former MLC Ivan D’Souza said raids at different locations belonging to the brothers had no authentic reason behind them. He urged Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to order probe into the allegations against his son and relatives of receiving ₹17 crore kickback. “Let the Union government too order a probe against the BJP government in the State against the alleged ₹ 2,000 crore ‘Corona scam’,” he said.

Meanwhile, cadres of Dakshina Kannada district units of Youth INTUC and Youth Congress staged demonstrations in front of the District Congress office protesting the raids on Mr. Shivakumar. Chiranjeevi Anchan and Mithun Rai, presidents of respective units, led the protests.