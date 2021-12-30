CBI probe sought into Nandini ghee adulteration racket case

Farmers belonging to Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha and Hasiru Sene on Thursday demanded a CBI inquiry into the Nandini ghee adulteration racket that was busted here recently. They also opposed the curbs imposed on the sale of raw milk through the milk cooperatives in villages.

The protest led by Badagalapura Nagendra presented a memorandum at the office of Deputy Commissioner in this reagard to unravel the truth behind the racket and bring all guilty to book.

The racket could have a wider network as the milk producers feel the adulteration may not be confined to Mysuru.

They urged the State government to seek a CBI probe so that such cases do not recur in the milk unions.

The farmers also took exception to the restrictions imposed on the sale of raw milk by the milk producers in villages through the milk cooperatives locally. The ban will have an impact on the milk producers, they argued.

Four persons have been arrested so far in the adulteratopn case. A total of 10 tonnes of ghee, including adulterants like vegetable cooking oil, flavouring and coloring agents, besides original Nandini brand ghee was recovered from the godown in Hosahundi, which was raided on December 16 by activists of a human rights organisation before the police took up the case and the officials of Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) seized the materials and sent them to the laboratory.