CBI probe sought into mysterious death of First Division Assistant

Members of Dalit organisations have demanded that a case of mysterious death of Prakash Babu, who was working as First Division Assistant in the Assistant Commissioner’s Office in Raichur, be handed over to the CBI for a thorough investigation and to bring the culprits to book.

Staging a protest in Raichur on Tuesday, the organisations said that Prakash Babu was found dead in a lodge in Bengaluru on August 30, 2021 after he went missing on August 26, 2021. They said that Prakash Babu’s family members have, however, expressed doubts over his death linking it to corruption in the Assistant Commissioner’s Office.

The protesters have in a memorandum addressed to the Deputy Commissioner of Raichur stated that the Assistant Commissioner has lodged a complaint in connection with corruption charge after the death of Prakash Babu, instead of when he was alive.

Prakash Babu was working in the Land Acquisition Division. He had worked under various Assistant Commissioners, they said. Under such circumstances, how can corruption running into ₹40 lakh to ₹50 lakh happen without the knowledge of the Assistant Commissioners? they asked.

The protesters, hence, urged the State government to hand over the case to the CBI for a thorough investigation and to bring out the truth.