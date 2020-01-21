CBI probe sought into irregularities at Mandya Unitary University

The Karnataka Pranta Krishi Koolikarara Sangha has sought a probe by the CBI into the alleged financial irregularities and corruption in recruitments at Mandya Unitary University.

They staged a protest near the office of the Deputy Commissioner on Monday and demanded stringent action against the officials involved.

The Government College (Autonomous) on the Bengaluru-Mysuru highway was upgraded and conferred the status of the unitary university last year. The protesters alleged that Mahadeva Nayak, special officer of the university, who was recently sacked, and other officials were involved in the alleged financial irregularities. The officials also recruited guest lecturers and others by violating the rules, the agitators said.