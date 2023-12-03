ADVERTISEMENT

CBI probe ordered into fraud in Guru Raghavendra, Vasista and Guru Sarva Bahuma cooperative banks

December 03, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 06:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau 

The State government has accorded sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe multi-crore fraud done allegedly by the directors, chief executives, and members of the board of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank Ltd., Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Cooperative Ltd., and Sri Guru Sarvabhauma Credit Souharda Cooperative Ltd. 

An official communique said the Chief Minister decided to hand over the cases for a CBI probe to get justice for the depositors who had lost their money. 

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chief Minister recalled that as the Opposition leader then, he had participated in the protests seeking justice for the depositors of these banks, both inside and outsider the legislature. “I had demanded a CBI probe then itself,” he said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US