CBI probe ordered into fraud in Guru Raghavendra, Vasista and Guru Sarva Bahuma cooperative banks

December 03, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 06:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The State government has accorded sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe multi-crore fraud done allegedly by the directors, chief executives, and members of the board of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank Ltd., Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Cooperative Ltd., and Sri Guru Sarvabhauma Credit Souharda Cooperative Ltd.

An official communique said the Chief Minister decided to hand over the cases for a CBI probe to get justice for the depositors who had lost their money.

The Chief Minister recalled that as the Opposition leader then, he had participated in the protests seeking justice for the depositors of these banks, both inside and outsider the legislature. “I had demanded a CBI probe then itself,” he said.

