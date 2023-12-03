HamberMenu
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Elections
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CBI probe ordered into fraud in Guru Raghavendra, Vasista and Guru Sarva Bahuma cooperative banks

December 03, 2023 06:10 am | Updated 06:11 am IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Hindu Bureau 

The State government has accorded sanction to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to probe multi-crore fraud done allegedly by the directors, chief executives, and members of the board of Sri Guru Raghavendra Cooperative Bank Ltd., Sri Vasista Credit Souharda Cooperative Ltd., and Sri Guru Sarvabhauma Credit Souharda Cooperative Ltd. 

An official communique said the Chief Minister decided to hand over the cases for a CBI probe to get justice for the depositors who had lost their money. 

The Chief Minister recalled that as the Opposition leader then, he had participated in the protests seeking justice for the depositors of these banks, both inside and outsider the legislature. “I had demanded a CBI probe then itself,” he said.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.