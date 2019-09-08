CBI probe likely into Yogesh Gowda murder

The State government is likely to hand over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the murder case of Yogesh Gowda, who was a zilla panchayat member and BJP leader from Dharwad.

Sources in the Home Department said a delegation from ruling party recently met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa demanding that the case be handed over to CBI for a detailed probe.

Gowda was murdered in Saptapura Bavi area on June 2016, allegedly over a political rivalry. Though the police arrested the accused, his family members accused Vinay Kulkarni, the then Minister and MLA for Dharward constituency, of playing a role in the murder.