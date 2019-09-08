Karnataka

CBI probe likely into Yogesh Gowda murder

The State government is likely to hand over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) the murder case of Yogesh Gowda, who was a zilla panchayat member and BJP leader from Dharwad.

Sources in the Home Department said a delegation from ruling party recently met Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa demanding that the case be handed over to CBI for a detailed probe.

Gowda was murdered in Saptapura Bavi area on June 2016, allegedly over a political rivalry. Though the police arrested the accused, his family members accused Vinay Kulkarni, the then Minister and MLA for Dharward constituency, of playing a role in the murder.

