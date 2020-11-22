Karnataka

CBI issues summons to Shivakumar

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has summoned Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee president D.K. Shivakumar for questioning in connection with the disproportionate assets case. The CBI had conducted searches on properties linked to Mr. Shivakumar on October 5.

Mr. Shivakumar said that CBI issued summons to him on November 19, the day of his daughter’s engagement, to appear for questioning on November 23. “I will be on a political tour that day. I have requested them to allow me to join the probe on November 25, to which they have agreed,” Mr. Shivakumar said.

