CBI gets time to file objections to bail plea

HUBBALLI

23 December 2020 01:54 IST

With the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, allowing CBI counsel more time to file objections in detail, hearing on the bail petition of Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni has been adjourned to January 6.

As scheduled, the bail petition moved by counsel of the former Minister, who has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, came up for hearing on Tuesday.

CBI counsel, who were to file their objections to the bail petition, sought more time from the court.

Counsel told the court that as it was a sensational murder case, the team required more time to file objections in detail and appealed for grant more time.

Conceding their appeal, Justice Mohammed Nawaz adjourned hearing on the bail plea to January 6.

Vinay Kulkarni is now lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi. He has been remanded in judicial custody till December 28.