CBI gets time to file objections to bail plea

With the High Court of Karnataka, Dharwad Bench, allowing CBI counsel more time to file objections in detail, hearing on the bail petition of Congress leader and former Minister Vinay Kulkarni has been adjourned to January 6.
As scheduled, the bail petition moved by counsel of the former Minister, who has been arrested and remanded in judicial custody in connection with the murder of zilla panchayat member Yogeeshgouda Goudar, came up for hearing on Tuesday.
CBI counsel, who were to file their objections to the bail petition, sought more time from the court.
Counsel told the court that as it was a sensational murder case, the team required more time to file objections in detail and appealed for grant more time.
Conceding their appeal, Justice Mohammed Nawaz adjourned hearing on the bail plea to January 6.
Vinay Kulkarni is now lodged in Hindalga Jail in Belagavi. He has been remanded in judicial custody till December 28.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath