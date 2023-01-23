CBI files FIR against former president of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha for funds misuse

January 23, 2023 09:17 pm | Updated 09:17 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), Benglauru, has registered an FIR against the former president of Dakshin Bharat Hindi Prachar Sabha (DBHPS), Dharwad, and others for criminal conspiracy, dishonest misappropriation of property, cheating, criminal misconduct and abuse of official position.

According to the FIR filed on January 19, the former president of DBHPS Shivayogi Niralkoti has been mentioned as accused no 1 and unknown public servants and private persons as accused no 2.

The case pertains to misuse of funds meant for propagation of Hindi granted to DBHPS between 2004-2005 and 2016-2017. The case has been registered under Sections 120-B r/w 403, 420 of IPC and Section 13(2) read with 13(1) (d) of Prevention of Corruption Act 1988.

The FIR has been filed after CBI/ACB/ Madurai conducted preliminary inquiry vide PE2(A)12022 registered on February 28, 2022 against unknown officials of DBHPS and unknown private persons on the basis of a complaint received from Joint Secretary/ In-charge Central Vigilance Officer of Ministry of Education Neeta Prasad alleging financial irregularities in DBHPS.

Deputy Superintendent of Police CBI, ACB, Madurai A. Dhandapani had conducted the preliminary inquiry.

During the preliminary inquiry, it has been found that DBHPS, the objective of which was to improve Hindi literacy among the non-Hindi speaking people of South India, has deviated from its goal and started courses that were in no way related to the purpose for which the Union government released the grants.

“During the period between 2004-2005 and 2016-2017, involving R. F. Niralkoti (since deceased) and his son Shivayogi R. Niralkoti, formerly working president of DBHPS, Dharwad, Karnataka, the name of the institution was misused by Niralkoti to promote his financial interest by running courses other than promoting Hindi, like courses on Ayurveda, Homoeopathy, law colleges and English medium schools, in violation of the laid-down objectives of DBHPS norms/bye-laws,” the FIR said.

“The inquiry revealed that during the period from 2004-2005 to 2016-2017 DBHPS Dharwad has misappropriated ₹5.78 crore meant for Hindi promotions through 600 teachers and unauthorisedly used the grants for payment of salaries to the staff of B.Ed colleges. The inquiry revealed that R. F. Niralkoti (since deceased) and his son Shivayogi Niralkoti, working president since 2014, abused their official position and in conspiracy with unknown public servants and private persons submitted false profit and loss statement to the Government of India and misappropriated and diverted the grants released by Government of India for promotion of Hindi language for their own use and thereby committed an offence punishable u/s 120-B r/w 403, 420 of IPC and u/s 13(2) r/w 13(1) (d) of PC Act, 1988,” the FIR said.