CBI files B report in Paresh Mesta case, declares it accidental death

According to sources, Paresh Mesta’s body did not have any external injuries or assault marks to indicate he was tortured and killed

The Hindu Bureau Bengaluru
October 04, 2022 14:19 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

A flex paying tribute to Paresh Mesta at Thulasi Nagar near Honnavara. | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA
Police security at Honnavara close to where the body of Paresh Mesta was found in Uttara Kannada. file photo | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI has filed B report in Paresh Mesta case terming the death as accident. The CBI, in its closure report, cited post mortem and forensic reports. The B report also cites non-availability of evidence to corroborate with the accusation made in the FIR.

According to sources, the body did not have any external injuries or assault marks to indicate he was tortured and killed, as was alleged.

The case

A view of Shetty Kere in Honnavara where the body of Paresh Mesta was found, in Uttara Kannada district. file photo | Photo Credit: SRIRAM MA

The victim, 18-year-old Paresh Mesta, who was aligned with right-wing organisations went missing on December 6, 2017 from Honnavar town in Uttara Kannada district, a day after communal clashes broke out. Two days later, Paresh’s body was found floating in a pond near the bus stand.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Kamalakar Mesta, father of the victim, alleged in the complaint that his son was tortured and killed. Following this, BJP leaders Anant Kumar Hegde, Shobha Karandlaje and others accused the government of supporting the killers. The incident led to communal clashes in the region and a tense situation prevailed for many days.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

The CBI has approached the victim’s family with updates of the investigations but the father has refused to sign the report.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

READ MORE FROM
Karnataka
crime
murder
religious conflict
Mangalore
crime, law and justice
Related Articles

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app