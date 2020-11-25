CBI, ED probe sought into Coffee Day affairs

HUBBALLI

25 November 2020

Samaj Parivartan Samudaya (SPS), National Committee for Protection of Natural Resources and other organisations have urged Prime Minister to order an investigation by CBI and Enforcement Directorate (ED) into what they termed as serious fraud pertaining to Coffee Day Enterprise Limited (CDEL)

Addressing presspersons here on Wednesday, president of SPS S.R. Hiremath also demanded investigation against the former Chief Minister S.M. Krishna under the provisions of Prevention of Corruption Act stating that Mr. Krishna’s family had misused public funds.

Mr. Hiremath said that they have written to the Prime Minister stating that there was an urgent need to further investigate the Dark Fibre Scam involving in excess of ₹ 60,000 crore. While an FIR had been registered, investigation had slowed down for reasons best known to the agencies concerned, he said.

He said that there were a lot of illegalities in the way public funds were borrowed and utilised and the beneficiaries included the two daughters of Mr. Krishna. He said that they had also sent a letter to the chairman of CDEL and former Chief Secretary S.V. Ranganath and the former Judge of the High Court of Karnataka K.L. Manjunath who has been appointed for recovery of funds from Mysore Amalgamated Coffee Estates Limited (MACEL).