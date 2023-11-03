CBI court sentences SWR official to four years imprisonment 

November 03, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

A Special CBI court in the city sentenced T. Shivanna, then Senior Divisional Personnel Officer, South Western Railway (SWR), Bengaluru to four years simple imprisonment with a fine of ₹5 Lakh. The court has also sentenced his wife R.N. Manjula and M. M. Narayanaswamy, Partner of M/s Aditya Builders Pvt. Ltd, to one year simple imprisonment with a fine of ₹1 Lakh, each.

CBI had registered a case against the accused on the allegations that Mr. Shivanna, while working as a public servant in SWR during 2005-2014, had abused his official position and amassed movable and immovable assets in the name of his wife, disproportionate to his known source of income to the tune of ₹1.58 Crore, disproportionate 179%.