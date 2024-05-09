ADVERTISEMENT

CBI court sentences former SP in bribery case

Updated - May 09, 2024 12:36 am IST

Published - May 09, 2024 12:23 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Special Judge for CBI Cases, Bengaluru on Wednesday convicted the former Superintendent of Central Excise and Central Tax (GST) in a bribery case and sentenced him to three years of imprisonment and a fine of ₹5 lakh.

ADVERTISEMENT

The CBI had registered a case against Jitendra Kumar Dagur, Honnavar Range, Uttara Kannada on the allegation that he had demanded and accepted ₹ 25,000 from the complainant for waiving off tax and penalty for the financial year 2015-2016. The accused was allegedly caught red handed while accepting the bribe. Following the investigation, the CBI officials filed a chargesheet in August 2021. The Court, after trial, found the accused guilty and sentenced him

Lokayukta caught PDO in bribery case

Meanwhile, Lokayukta officials on Tuesday trapped the Panchayath Development Officer of Aralumallige gram panchayat, Doddaballapura taluk allegedly red handed while accepting bribe for an official favour.

The accused Niranjan M.G. allegedly demanded and accepted ₹3.5 lakh from a man to renew license to a restaurant.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US