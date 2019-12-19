CBI court convicts two DRDO officials in cheating case

The special judge for CBI cases at Bengaluru on Thursday convicted Commander K. Harikumar, former logistics officer, and K. Venkatesh Prasad, former senior officer at the Centre for Airborne Systems in DRDO, Bengaluru, and sentenced them to three years’ rigorous imprisonment and fine of ₹35,000 each.

The CBI had registered a case against South End Technology, Bengaluru, and other unknown private persons and public servants on a complaint received from Customs (P&V), Chennai, alleging evasion of customs duty, fraudulently declaring that the imported items were meant for government use.

During the investigation, it was found that a fake contract procurement agreement was prepared for ₹45 crore for the supply of items under a fake project Development of a Prototype Data link, Limited Phase-II Test and Integration Facility.

After investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the designated court at Bengaluru against the accused, including the proprietor of the private firm. The proprietor of the firm passed away during trial.