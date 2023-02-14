CBI court convicts former V-P of IT appellate tribunal in DA case

February 14, 2023 10:17 pm | Updated 10:17 pm IST - Bengaluru

The CBI Special Court has convicted a 73-year-old retired vice-president of Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, his wife, and nephew for amassing disproportionate wealth during his tenure at various cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, and New Delhi.

The 34th CBI judge, H. Mohan, convicted the trio and sentenced them to undergo two years of simple imprisonment and levied a fine of ₹1.5 lakh in total.

The case dates back to December 2014, when the CBI filed a chargesheet before the court after an investigations against G.E. Veerabhadrappa, his second wife Radha, and nephew Kotresh for amassing disproportionate assets to their known source of income during his tenure in the tribunal between January 2002 and July 2013.

The probe revealed that during this period, he purchased 6.3 acres of agricultural land in Gunjur village near Varthur, site, and flat at J.P. Nagar. He also purchased a flat in Noida, and three more flats in Nagashettyhalli in Bengaluru in his and his brother-in-law’s name. The probe also revealed that he purchased a flat in Bengaluru during this period, a site in Anekal, and another flat in Pune. He purchased a plot in Dharwad in the name of Ms. Radha.

Apart from his immovable properties, the CBI confiscated cash deposits and fixed deposits from various bank accounts.

An estimation by the CBI found that the total value of his assets was around ₹3.71 crore, whereas his total income during the same period was ₹2.47 crore only.

When confronted by the CBI and IT Department during investigation, Veerabhadrappa did not give a satisfactory explanation following which the CBI booked him and his family members under DA case and filed the chargesheet, Senior Public Prosecutor Shivananda Perla argued on behalf of CBI.

The judge said that the properties of Veerabhadrappa to the tune of ₹1. 72 crore should be confiscated by the Central government.