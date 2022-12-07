CBI court convicts bank manager for extorting ₹7,500 from farmers to sanction crop loans in Karnataka

December 07, 2022 05:36 pm | Updated 05:37 pm IST - Bengaluru

Since the accused was a Central Government employee, the case was transferred to the CBI for further investigation

The Hindu Bureau

A representational photo of labourers removing weed between cotton plants. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G.

The Special CBI court in Bengaluru on December 7 convicted the manager of a bank in a corruption case, and sentenced him to two years’ imprisonment and a fine of ₹15,000.

The convict, N. Sridhar, was the manager of the Chelur branch (Chikkaballapur district) of Pragati Gramina Bank. He had demanded ₹5,000 from C.V. Ravi, a farmer from Doddaballura, to sanction a crop loan of ₹92,000. Sridhar also demanded ₹2,500 from Ravi’s friend Narayana Reddy to sanction a loan of ₹44,000.

Unable to pay the bribe, Ravi approached the Lokayukta and filed a complaint in December 2012. Based on the complaint, the Lokayukta’s sleuths recorded the conversation between the branch manager and the farmer before catching him red-handed taking the bribe.

Since the accused was a Central Government employee, the case was transferred to the CBI for further investigation. The CBI filed a charge sheet in the court along with scientific evidence and statements of witnesses.

Arguing the case, Public Prosecutor Shivananda Perla contended that Sridhar had withheld the sanctioned loan amount for one-and-a-half months to get the bribe he had demanded.

