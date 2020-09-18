CBI continues questioning in ZP member murder case

DHARWAD

The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the murder of BJP leader and ZP member Yogeeshgouda Goudar continued questioning in Dharwad on Friday. Mallamma, the wife of the slain leader, was called for questioning a second time.

Basavaraj Muttagi, identified as accused number one by in the chargesheet filed by the State police, was quizzed for the fourth time.

Vice-President of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Shivanand Karigar, who was questioned on Thursday, appeared again before the authorities on Friday. Mr. Karigar had played a crucial role in getting Ms. Mallamma to the Congress. According to sources, Mr. Karigar was questioned on his role in bringing Ms. Mallamma to the Congress and whether any negotiation had taken place prior to that.

This apart, Gurunathgouda, the elder of brother of Yogeeshgouda, and Jaffer Tadkod, son of a former police official, and the counsel for Basavaraj Muttagi also appeared before the officials.