CBI continues questioning in ZP member murder case

The sleuths of Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probing the murder of BJP leader and ZP member Yogeeshgouda Goudar continued questioning in Dharwad on Friday. Mallamma, the wife of the slain leader, was called for questioning a second time.
Basavaraj Muttagi, identified as accused number one by in the chargesheet filed by the State police, was quizzed for the fourth time.
Vice-President of Dharwad Zilla Panchayat Shivanand Karigar, who was questioned on Thursday, appeared again before the authorities on Friday. Mr. Karigar had played a crucial role in getting Ms. Mallamma to the Congress. According to sources, Mr. Karigar was questioned on his role in bringing Ms. Mallamma to the Congress and whether any negotiation had taken place prior to that.
This apart, Gurunathgouda, the elder of brother of Yogeeshgouda, and Jaffer Tadkod, son of a former police official, and the counsel for Basavaraj Muttagi also appeared before the officials.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath