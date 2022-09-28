CBI begins investigation into case against D.K. Shivakumar

D.K. Shivakumar

Two days ahead of the entry into Karnataka of Bharat Jodo Yatra of the Congress, the CBI on Wednesday started investigation into the case related to disproportionate assets allegedly acquired by KPCC president D.K. Shivakumar, by conducting mahazar of his properties in Kanakapura and other places.

The mahazar of properties were conducted by the CBI at Kanakapura, Doddalahalli and Kodihalli along with Revenue Department officials. While sources said the development follows approval to proceed in the DA case against Mr. Shivakumar by the Legislative Assembly Speaker, it could not be ascertained when the permission was given.

The CBI action pertains to the case handed over to the CBI by then Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa soon after he took over in 2019. This is besides the cases in Income Tax Department and Enforcement Directorate that he is fighting.

Meanwhile, responding to the CBI action, Mr. Shivakumar told presspersons here late on Wednesday that he had been told by his staff that the CBI brought revenue officials to review the properties.

“I have already given the documents that have been sought. I have told that I will cooperate with them and I had cited my busy schedule due to elections and sought time. I had written to both offices here and Delhi.” However, he said, “It looks like they are in a hurry. It is hurting me mentally.” He added that the properties in question were there for a long time. He had submitted documents related to them to Election Commission, Income Tax and Enforcement Directorate.

He accused that though there were cases linked to disappropriate assets against BJP leaders, it was being investigated by the ACB. “Why are they doing it only to me? What is so special about me?” When asked if he felt being targeted ahead of the Bharat Jodo Yatra, he said: “What can we do? I respect the law.”

Taking to Twitter, KPCC communications head Priyank Kharge said, “The intention of the Central government is clear. Disrupt Bharat Jodo Yatra in Karnataka at any cost. The timing of CBI inspecting Mr. Shivakumar’s assets in his village is nothing but a pressure tactic to convey the message.”