CBI arrests three GST officers on graft charge

Belagavi

25 September 2020 19:44 IST

The Central Bureau of Investigation on Friday arrested three Goods and Services Tax officers on the charge of bribery.

The arrested officers, two Superintendents and an Inspector, are all working in the office of the Commissioner, Central Goods and Service Tax, Central Excise in Belagavi, according to a press release from the CBI.

A few days ago, a Belagavi-based industrialist complained to the CBI that these officers had demanded a bribe of ₹ 20 lakh from him, stating that he had not paid GST dues amount.

The CBI sleuths, who flew into Belagavi, arrested the inspector when he demanded and received ₹ 5 lakh as first instalment of the bribe from the industrialist.

In a follow-up action, the two Superintendents were also caught. Searches at the office and residential premises of the accused in Belagavi and Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh are in progress.

All the arrested accused were produced before the jurisdictional court in Dharwad, the release put up on the CBI website said. The release did not mention the names of the accused or the industrialist.