CBI arrests six accused in BJP leaderYogeeshgouda Goudar murder case

The Central Bureau of Investigation arrested six persons in connection with the murder of BJP leader Yogeeshgouda Goudar on Sunday.
According to sources, Ashwath, Purushottam and four others from Bengaluru and Tamil Nadu were arrested by the CBI in Bengaluru while they were trying to escape to Tamil Nadu. The CBI team produced the accused before Judicial Magistrate First Class judge Vijayalakshmi Ghanapur at her official residential quarters at 7.40 p.m. The judge remanded the accused to judicial custody and asked the CBI to produce them before court on Monday.
