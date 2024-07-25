Cave site belonging to Stone Age found in Sandur forests, says senior official

Archaeologists and nature lovers have found a cave site of the Stone Age in the dense forests of Sandur taluk in Ballari district, according to Ballari Deputy Commissioner Prashant Kumar Mishra.

Addressing a media conference at his office there on Wednesday, Mr. Mishra said that a team of archaeological enthusiasts from the Ballari Heritage Trust and Robert Bruce Foote Sangankal Archaeological Museum in Ballari, led by renowned archaeologist Ravi Korishettar and environmentalist Samad Kottur, during an expedition in the forests near Navaluti, found the cave and came across microlithic stone tools that resembled those found in well-known Mesolithic sites in India.

“The animal bones found there represent domesticated cattle and goats and the team has concluded that it is indisputable evidence of cave occupation during the Stone Age. The team comprised Santosh Martin, Sonia Martin, M. Ahiraj and a couple of students of archaeology,” Mr. Mishra said.

It may be mentioned that geologists and environmentalists have been visiting the Sandur forests since the second half of the 19th Century. Their expeditions focus on revealing biodiversity, geological history and economic potential of the region.

However, the question of when the Stone Age man entered the area searching for basic economic resources such as plant foods, game animals, and suitable rocks for preparing stone tools to facilitate their subsistence strategies is not known.

It has been left to the archaeologists to identify sites in the vast 1,000 sq km evergreen to deciduous vegetation capping the Sandur Schist Belt. An intuitive search for the remains of Stone Age man in the Navaluti cave has led to the discovery of microlithic tools that probably belong to the period when man first entered this forest in search of subsistence resources more than 10,000 years ago.

It is also significant to note that this is the first discovery of human occupation of high-altitude caves anywhere in India.

Such caves (450 m above mean sea level) are known to exist in Sri Lanka and date back to 50,000 years ago. They reflect human ingenuity to colonise rainforest ecosystems. The north-east Indian humid forest caves of the Neolithic period are not higher (300 m above mean sea level) than the Navaluti cave (850 m above mean sea level).

The conclusion is, however, provisional. From southern India, this is a unique context that warrants further investigation to obtain multi-disciplinary data and absolute radiometric dates.

Further research will help come to a firm conclusion about the age of the microliths in calendrical years, Mr. Mishra said and added that a letter will be written to the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) seeking its cooperation for further research and study of the area.

