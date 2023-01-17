ADVERTISEMENT

CAVA Mela from January 20 to 22

January 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru, has organised CAVA Mela from January 20 to 22, on its premises. CAVA Dean (in-charge) Devaraju said the new buildings of the CAVA will be inaugurated on January 20. Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the new buildings while Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will be inaugurating the CAVA Mela-2023 on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, CAVA Mela was not organised since last two years. It is being organised since 2005.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US