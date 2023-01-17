HamberMenu
  1. EPaper
  2. Music

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CAVA Mela from January 20 to 22

January 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru, has organised CAVA Mela from January 20 to 22, on its premises. CAVA Dean (in-charge) Devaraju said the new buildings of the CAVA will be inaugurated on January 20. Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the new buildings while Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will be inaugurating the CAVA Mela-2023 on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, CAVA Mela was not organised since last two years. It is being organised since 2005.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.