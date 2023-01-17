January 17, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST

Chamarajendra Government College of Visual Arts (CAVA), Mysuru, has organised CAVA Mela from January 20 to 22, on its premises. CAVA Dean (in-charge) Devaraju said the new buildings of the CAVA will be inaugurated on January 20. Kannada and Culture Minister V. Sunil Kumar will inaugurate the new buildings while Minister in charge of Mysuru district S.T. Somashekar will be inaugurating the CAVA Mela-2023 on January 20 at 10:30 a.m. Due to COVID-19, CAVA Mela was not organised since last two years. It is being organised since 2005.